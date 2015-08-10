This Is How Women’s Fitness Has Changed Over The Years
There is no doubt about it, women’s fitness has definitely evolved over the past century. There has been a lot of exercise fads that has kept people in shape or at least get them thinking they are doing something productive. Check out this video by Beneden Health, that showcases how women’s fitness has changed from the 1910s to today. This 100-second video does a good job of actually showing us the visible changes that has occurred in women’s fitness. It’s pretty hilarious.
The following two tabs change content below.
Welcome to DearVagina.com. We are a women’s lifestyle website written by women and for women. DearVagina focuses on pop culture, style, relationships, and the list goes on. We want to build a community of women sharing their ideas and opinions.
Latest posts by DearVagina (see all)
- This Is How Women’s Fitness Has Changed Over The Years - August 10, 2015
- Make Your Own DIY Starbucks Latte - July 27, 2015
- Cats vs Glass Tables - July 16, 2015
- How To Have Sex On A Plane And Not Get Caught - July 11, 2015
- The Life of a Condom (Funny) - March 31, 2015