Home  »  Your Health   »   This Is How Women’s Fitness Has Changed Over The Years

This Is How Women’s Fitness Has Changed Over The Years

Posted by DearVagina | | Your Health

There is no doubt about it, women’s fitness has definitely evolved over the past century. There has been a lot of exercise fads that has kept people in shape or at least get them thinking they are doing something productive. Check out this video by Beneden Health, that showcases how women’s fitness has changed from the 1910s to today. This 100-second video does a good job of actually showing us the visible changes that has occurred in women’s fitness. It’s pretty hilarious.

The following two tabs change content below.
DearVagina

DearVagina

Welcome to DearVagina.com. We are a women’s lifestyle website written by women and for women. DearVagina focuses on pop culture, style, relationships, and the list goes on. We want to build a community of women sharing their ideas and opinions.