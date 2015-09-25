Are You A Background Girl?
We all know a woman like this or maybe you are one yourself: The background girl. The background girl lets everyone else shine, puts others first before herself, cares more about how people around her feel than her own feelings. Stop being this type of girl and burst out from behind the scenes. Everyone deserves their own time to shine, and you’ve been spending too much time helping other people shine, and it’s wearing you down.
It’s okay to be excited for your friend’s and family’s accomplishments, but not at the expense of your own. You are a supportive friend and you hear this all the time, but the problem is you rarely feel that the support is reciprocated. You surround yourself with people who you aren’t even sure like you very much. The sad truth is, when push comes to shove you’re just afraid to be selfish. I get it, being the girl who helps everyone can be easier than the girl who gets all the attention. But, there comes a time in life when you need to come back from behind the curtain, and take center stage of your own life. That may be a corny way of phrasing it, but it’s true.
Let others celebrate you and all your accomplishments. It’s okay to be the center of attention sometimes, it feels good. Here are a few ways to make that happen:
1. Take Chances: Do all the things that scare you. Try something new you have been dreaming about, say how you feel to someone you’ve been thinking about, run outside of your comfort zone- it’s surprisingly freeing. If you never take the chance, you’ll never know.
2. Be More Confident: Fake it until you make it. Walk into the room like you own the place, because you do. There’s a reason you have friends, and people love to confide in you. Now find those reasons in yourself, and make yourself the best version of you that you can be.
3. Trust Your Gut: An easy way to start making yourself a priority is to trust your gut. Listen to yourself and start to do what you think is best for you.
4. Put You First (more often): This one goes hand-in-hand with trust your gut. If you start to think of yourself as being as important as the people you let into your life, then you’ll start to put yourself first. Sometimes you need to do what’s best for you even if it means it’s not what’s best for someone else.
5. Celebrate Yourself (as much as you celebrate your friends): When something exciting happens, celebrate it. No matter how small or big it is, if it makes you happy celebrate it. Stop being scared you’re going to piss someone off, and if you do- guess what they weren’t your friend in the first place.
Moral of the story is to never be the background actress of your own life. You want something, go and take it.
