Using Crayola Colored Pencils As Eyeliner?
Makeup can get expensive, especially when you want to experiment with colors you have never used. This YouTuber shows up how to safety use colored pencils as eyeliner. Not only does she say it’s safe, she actually proves it by calling the the makers of the colored pencils. We aren’t sure how safe it really is. You be the judge. Just as a quick FYI, although Crayola products are usually nontoxic the company itself doesn’t recommend using their products as makeup. Makeup usually goes through rigorous testing since it is intended to be used on the skin.
No matter what you think, this YouTuber is definitely pretty clever.
Yanet Gonzalez
