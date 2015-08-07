Home  »  Skin Care   »   Homemade Shaving Cream

Homemade Shaving Cream

Posted by V Wigo | | Skin Care

There are a lot of types of shaving cream on the market with some being better than others. For some reason, the more natural the shaving cream the more expensive. I decided I was sick of spending money on something I can make on my own.

What you will need
-2/3 cup Shea nut oil or Shea butter
-2/3 coconut oil
-1/4 cup olive oil
-10-20 drops of your favorite essential oils/oil blend. My favorite is peppermint.
-2 tablespoons of baking soda
-Contents of 2 vitamin E capsules

Instructions:
Melt the coconut oil and Shea nut oil together. Once they both melt, turn off the heat and stir in 1/4 cup of olive oil. When the olive oil has also melted, add in essential oil.

Next: Pour the contents into a container and stir. Place in the fridge so it can harden. Once it has solidified, remove and let it soften slightly.

Lastly: Add your vitamin E capsules and the baking soda into an electric stand mixer or you can use an electric hand beater or even a lot of elbow grease. and beat together until it is fluffy and looks like you could spread it on a cupcake.

 

