Homemade Shaving Cream
There are a lot of types of shaving cream on the market with some being better than others. For some reason, the more natural the shaving cream the more expensive. I decided I was sick of spending money on something I can make on my own.
What you will need
-2/3 cup Shea nut oil or Shea butter
-2/3 coconut oil
-1/4 cup olive oil
-10-20 drops of your favorite essential oils/oil blend. My favorite is peppermint.
-2 tablespoons of baking soda
-Contents of 2 vitamin E capsules
Instructions:
Melt the coconut oil and Shea nut oil together. Once they both melt, turn off the heat and stir in 1/4 cup of olive oil. When the olive oil has also melted, add in essential oil.
Next: Pour the contents into a container and stir. Place in the fridge so it can harden. Once it has solidified, remove and let it soften slightly.
Lastly: Add your vitamin E capsules and the baking soda into an electric stand mixer or you can use an electric hand beater or even a lot of elbow grease. and beat together until it is fluffy and looks like you could spread it on a cupcake.
Latest posts by V Wigo (see all)
- Homemade Shaving Cream - August 7, 2015
- How To Connect With Another Person In 4 Minutes - July 25, 2015
- The Insanely Easiest Way To Make An Ice Cream Sandwich - July 16, 2015
- Nice Girl Complex: 5 Ways To Speak Up - March 20, 2015
- Healthy Morning Smoothie To Get You Energized - March 17, 2015