Last Minute Halloween Party Treats You Can Make

Soft Batch // Pumpkin // Chocolate Chip // Vegan // Cookies
It’s fall so of course I had to make a delicious pumpkin recipe! These were so soft and so delicious. The entire batch was gone within an hour!
2015-10-30 19:59:23
Ingredients
- ¾ cup pumpkin puree
- 11/4 cup granulated sugar
- ½ cup oil (vegetable)
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1.2 tsp of Ener-g egg replacer mixed with 2 tbsp water
- 2 cups flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon almond milk
- 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper sheets (or lightly grease the cookie sheet if you don’t have parchment paper). In the bowl of a stand mixer, combine pumpkin, sugar, oil, vanilla and egg replacer. Mix until well combined.
- In a separate bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. In a small bowl, dissolve the baking soda with the almond milk. Add both the dry flour mixture and the wet baking soda mixture to the pumpkin mixture. Mix well. Add in the chocolate chips and stir until evenly combined.
- Using a medium cookie scoop(medium scoop is equal to 1½ tablespoons), drop mounds of the cookie dough on the prepared cookie sheets.
- Bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Allow the cookies to cool for slightly before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.
Chocolate Chip || Cheesecake || Cookie Bars
I love chocolate and I love cream cheese, and this dessert brings them together perfectly together! Get ready because your guest will be impressed and will want the recipe.
Chocolate Chip || Cheesecake || Cookie Bars
2015-10-30 19:51:08
For the Crust
- 2 cup Flour
- ½ tsp Baking Soda
- ½ tsp Salt
- 2/3 cup softened Earth Balance
- ½ cup Sugar
- 2/3 cup Brown Sugar
- 1.5 tsp ener-g egg replacer mixed with 2 tbsp warm water
- 2 tsp Vanilla
- 2 cup Chocolate Chips
For the Filling
- 8 oz softened Tofutti Cream Cheese
- ½ cup Sugar
- 1.2 tsp ener-g egg replacer mixed with 2 tbsp warm water
- 1 tsp Vanilla
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350. Line a 9×9-inch square baking pan with parchment paper or aluminum foil and spray with nonstick spray.
- Whisk together flour, baking soda and salt for crust. Cream together Earth Balance, brown sugar and sugar until fluffy. Add egg replacer and vanilla and whip to incorporate. Add flour mixture and mix until incorporated.
- Fold in chocolate chips.
- Press 2/3 of the mixture into the bottom of the prepared pan to form an even layer. Combine filling ingredients and beat until blended.
- Spread filling over the cookie dough layer and level. Crumble remaining crust dough over the filling layer.
- Bake for 40 minutes, or until cheesecake is set and cookie dough has browned. Allow to cool completely and chill before slicing.
