The Ugly Truth About Dating As A Plus Size Woman
Dating in Los Angeles, or really anywhere, as a bigger girl is incredibly difficult. It’s not because I lack the confidence or the ability to hold an interesting conversation, because trust me I can talk to a brick wall for days. I understand that dating is difficult for everyone, but there’s something about not being what society deems as attractive that makes everything so much scarier. No matter how confident I may be, everything makes me feel insecure about myself. I think twice before each first date, I’m never quite sure why the guy is calling me back. Is it because I have big boobs? Or is it because he actually enjoyed spending time with me? The sad part is most of the time it’s reason number one and not two. Here are some of the other reasons dating as a confident, plus sized woman is harder than you would think:
The media has worked so hard to make the public believe that big isn’t beautiful.
Fat shaming is a real thing brought on by the public. If you don’t believe then go to the comment section of any picture, or video on the internet that has a bigger woman in it. If you’re not the perfect size you’re meant to feel like you aren’t good enough. Hollywood usually depicts size four women in movies, tv shows, commercials. We are conditioned to believe that bigger is unhealthy and ugly, and thinner is beautiful and healthy.
You are treated as a fetish instead of a real person.
I hate hearing men say they can “really handle my curves.” I don’t care how nice you think you’re being, it’s gross. My curves are not something I need you to handle. My curves are not something you should be commenting on if I don’t know you. Comments like that are almost as bad as telling me that I’m really attractive, for a bigger girl. Why does that need to be said? If you find me attractive it’s because I’m attractive, my size should have little to do with that.
First dates are the most nerve wrecking.
Especially if you’re online dating. You’re always afraid that the guy you’re supposed to meet will be disappointed when the two of you finally meet. You haven’t hid anything from him, there are numerous full body pictures on your dating profile, but there’s still something that scares you. You’re afraid to be sitting alone at a bar waiting for someone who may never come, and you’re afraid of what everyone around you will think.
You’re always afraid to share your body with someone.
Sharing your body with anyone is terrifying, now add the extra imperfections, it’s hard. Getting intimate with someone is supposed to be special, but it starts to lose its appeal when you’re afraid to show someone what it all really looks like under your clothes. The cellulite, the extra weight, all of it. There’s no hiding when clothes come off and being that vulnerable is terrifying. You’re constantly worried that they will no longer find you attractive after seeing you completely bare.
Dating is scary for everyone involved, don’t be the dick who makes someone uncomfortable because they aren’t perfect. Be happy that someone is willing to share their free time with you. Dating is about finding someone worth spending time with, and we should be treated with more respect than we are.
Cara Meyers
