The Ugly Truth About Dating As A Plus Sized Woman, Part Two!
Earlier this year I wrote an article about what it is really like being a plus sized female trying to date in Los Angeles, and I barely scratched the surface of how hard being “abnormal” and trying to date is. For me, the hardest thing about not being what we are taught to think as beautiful is the anxiety and self doubt I have because the world has taught me to never think I’m good enough. As bigger women, we are taught to believe we could never get a physically attractive man, a man who is “out of our league” and that we must date our own kind. God forbid if you are dating someone who society says is out of your league, there is no way they could ever seriously be interested in you, it must be for a bet that he’s trying to win.
I’m a plus size woman who dates tall, skinny, emotionally unavailable men, it’s my forte. This may not come as a surprise to all, but these men never fully commit; maybe it’s because I have awful taste in men, or maybe it really is my size that makes anyone I’m interested in think twice about dating me. I hate to admit it, but as of late I have started to drink the media’s koolaid, and I am not the only one who has begun to believe everything society has pushed us to believe. We have actually started to believe that we don’t deserve to be out of the friendzone, and that there is no way that a man could actually like us for who we are and how we look. We have begun to believe that we are only seen as a fetish a man would only want for a night, just to try, but could never seriously date. Maybe it’s society’s fault for teaching us that big is not beautiful, or maybe as bigger women we manifest this problem ourselves because we believe we aren’t worthy of love. And it’s all because of a stupid number on a scale. Somehow we have let ourselves become the girl who is almost perfect; if only she would just lost some weight.
I am the perfect plus sized stereotype
I have a pretty face and a great personality to match. When it comes to dating, I always get a second date; what can I say I give a GREAT first impression. I’m fun, and I will always make you laugh, because I was taught I have to. I was taught that if I’m not physically attractive I need to have a dynamite personality, so I went and developed one.
The sad truth is, all the wit, intelligence, and kindness in the world won’t stop you from thinking, “if only I was 20lbs. lighter he would like me.” Because, even when it seems like everything is going well, all those nasty thoughts begin to creep into the back of my head. I begin to think that no matter how charming and delightful I am, no matter how much I make you laugh or how much you enjoy spending time with me, there is no way I could ever be good enough for you.
After the second or third date, I will always begin to compare myself to your past, knowing there is no way that someone my size can compare to your high school love or your crazy ex girlfriend, who both just happen to be beautiful, thin women. I start to forget all the great things about myself and focus solely on the fact that I’m sure you never saw yourself dating a bigger girl, because according to the media, no one could ever want to date someone who is larger than a size 8. I start to fear the inevitable, the conversation where you tell me, “You’re great, amazing, funny, cool, etc. but I just see us as friends.” Even though we both know that we never friends.
At the end of the day whether I manifested the end of this relationship by being so concerned with how he saw me, or he really couldn’t handle the fact that I’m a bigger girl, the relationships all end the same way. “Friendship”
I feel as if being a larger girl means that no matter what, you know you have a permanent spot in the friendzone, for purely physical reasons. The bigger girl will never be your crazy love affair, but they will be your well kept secret. The bigger girl is never the one you are ecstatic to bring around your friends, but she is the one you call everyday just to say hi. The bigger girl is the one you adore, but you’re not ready to love. She’s the one whose friends always say, “It’s gonna happen. You’ll find someone who is worthy.” And she is the one that stays up at night never feeling worthy.
Cara Meyers
