Watch Adele Prank Adele Impersonators
Who doesn’t love Adele? Her voice and music is simply perfection and in this video you can see why.
Adele joins a group of her own impersonators at an audition, only she disguises herself so no one knows she is really Adele. Adele takes on a new persona as “Jenny.” She is auditioning to be an Adele impersonator.
Watch as the other impersonators are blown away when “Jenny” opens her mouth to sing an Adele favorite and they realize Jenny is actually the real Adele.
