When You Stop Looking, You’ll Find Him. Right?
Most of us have heard of the saying “when you stop looking for love, you will find him,” well I hate that saying. It doesn’t really make any sense. How can you meet someone if you aren’t going out on dates and making yourself available?
Then there is the saying that goes: “Put out in the world what you want to receive,” because if I want love then hell yeah I’m going to put it out there. With all of the hypocritical advice out there, what are we supposed to believe?
I’m going to take a stance and say that putting yourself out there and working towards what you want and deserve is the way to live life. Giving up on looking for love, just seems lazy and cowardly.
You’re essentially saying that you aren’t enough and that a significant other defines you.
Basically, you are giving up because you haven’t found that one person who is supposed to complete you, and it’s just too hard so instead you take the highroad. Newsflash there is not just ONE person out there magically made to fit perfectly with you. Believing in this is probably what is making you quit and give up on finding love. The truth is there is no way that one person within billions of people on this earth is specifically made for you. Love and dating is so much more about finding someone you are willing to share things with, someone you’re excited to spend time with. Don’t give up because Prince Charming hasn’t come riding up on his horse and saved you, he doesn’t exist. Be your own Prince Charming and have fun dating- it’s fun if you look at it in a positive way.
You should never give up on something you really want.
When has giving up ever helped get you what you want? The answer to that question is never. Instead you have to try and keep your options open by meeting as many people as possible, even if you just end up being friends. Everything you do and think affects the way you live your life, so if you just think negatively and sit on the couch and watch movies every weekend then that’s all you will get. But, if what you want is a meaningful relationship then you should be open to new things, you shouldn’t shut them out because they aren’t exactly what you think you’re looking for.
Shows a lack of determination and laziness.
If you can give up on dating, you can probably give up on everything else in your life. Okay that is a very broad statement, but really think about it. What happens when your relationship gets difficult, do you just give up or do you work to make it stronger? Giving up when life gets hard shows weakness, and that is something no one wants to put out into the world. I know that dating can be difficult and frustrating, but dust yourself off and keep going. Worst-case scenario, you’ll meet some interesting and not so interesting people. Maybe you even make new friends.
Life is more rewarding and fun when you put yourself out there; go on horrendous dates and live to tell the story or stories. Don’t be afraid of failure, some of the best things comes out of complete failure.
All the things that we do and think affect the way that we live our lives, the way that we see the world and the experiences we have.
