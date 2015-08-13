Why Meeting Someone at the Wrong Time Sucks
When it comes to dating, timing is everything. You can have all the chemistry in the world, but if the timing is not right nothing more than a hook up will happen. Meeting someone at the wrong time is one of the worst feelings. You know that there is something special, but for some reason either you or him aren’t mentally ready for a serious relationship or maybe it’s a geographical problem that won’t allow for a meaningful relationship to form. Timing can mean: where you are in your career, geographical reasons, emotional factions and more. The worst part about meeting someone at the wrong time is how much it negatively affects you emotionally.
You start to feel like you’re the problem.
Although the reason the two of you aren’t getting together has nothing to do with who you are, you can’t help but feel like the problem. You start to think: If I was just funny enough, a little thinner, smarter, prettier it wouldn’t matter that he just lost his job or that he just broke up with his ex, he would still want to make it work with me. The truth is, it has absolutely nothing to do with you. No amount of forcing a relationship can make it work. When you aren’t emotionally ready there is no way you can be in a happy/healthy relationship.
You want to wait for something you are not sure will ever happen.
Once you realize that you and this person aren’t going to happen, at this point in your life, you decide to wait. The reality is, waiting is the dumbest thing you can do. There is a good chance you will be waiting forever. You are better than a sitting duck, go out there and live your life. You never know what will happen.
You shut off anyone who is romantically interested in you.
Because you decided you want to wait for the timing to be right, you close yourself off to anyone else. That does no good; closing yourself off to anything won’t help you learn from your old experiences.
You feel like you’re never going to meet someone.
After the waiting doesn’t work it, you begin to feel like maybe the timing will never be right with anyone. Just because one person isn’t ready for you, doesn’t mean that everyone else feels the same. Have faith that you are worth it and maybe he just wasn’t the right person.
Here something to leave with: Timing does suck and it can hurt when we meet someone at the wrong time. But the truth is, the person you met at the wrong time is actually just the wrong person. The right guy is timeless and makes it work no matter the circumstances.
Cara Meyers
Latest posts by Cara Meyers (see all)
- The Ugly Truth About Dating As A Plus Sized Woman, Part Two! - December 12, 2015
- When You Stop Looking, You’ll Find Him. Right? - November 22, 2015
- Last Minute Halloween Party Treats You Can Make - October 30, 2015
- Are You A Background Girl? - September 25, 2015
- The Ugly Truth About Dating As A Plus Size Woman - August 25, 2015